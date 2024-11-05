Left Menu

Dr. Abdus Sattar Appointed Chief Advisor to West Bengal CM

Dr. Abdus Sattar, former cabinet minister of the Left Front government, has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Department of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education. Sattar will advise on welfare activities for the state's minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:58 IST
Dr. Abdus Sattar Appointed Chief Advisor to West Bengal CM
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Abdus Sattar, a significant figure from the former Left Front government, has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

Sattar, who previously served as a minister and was affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), will now provide guidance to Banerjee and the Department of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education on matters concerning minority welfare in the state, the official stated.

For his advisory role, Sattar will receive a salary equivalent to that of a state cabinet minister. He is expected to assume his new position after securing a lien from his current institution where he serves as an associate professor. Sattar has a rich political history, having been elected from Amdanga in 2006 and serving as a minister in the Left Front government, which was succeeded by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024