Dr. Abdus Sattar Appointed Chief Advisor to West Bengal CM

Dr. Abdus Sattar, a significant figure from the former Left Front government, has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

Sattar, who previously served as a minister and was affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), will now provide guidance to Banerjee and the Department of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education on matters concerning minority welfare in the state, the official stated.

For his advisory role, Sattar will receive a salary equivalent to that of a state cabinet minister. He is expected to assume his new position after securing a lien from his current institution where he serves as an associate professor. Sattar has a rich political history, having been elected from Amdanga in 2006 and serving as a minister in the Left Front government, which was succeeded by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in 2011.

