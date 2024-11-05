Maharashtra's Young Voter Surge and Election Preparedness
Maharashtra's updated electoral rolls reveal over 9.7 crore voters, including a significant number of 18-19-year-olds. The state prepares for assembly elections with 288 seats contested by 4,140 candidates. Measures to boost voter turnout include additional polling stations in major cities and slums, supported by ample voting equipment.
Maharashtra's electoral rolls now list over 9.7 crore voters, which includes 22,22,704 from the 18-19 age group, according to the Election Commission. With assembly elections approaching, 4,140 candidates are vying for 288 seats.
To encourage voter participation, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, announced the implementation of 1,181 polling stations in residential areas of Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, and 210 in slums. Ample electronic voting machines and supporting units have been secured for the 1,00,186 polling stations across the state.
Elections are set for November 20, with vote counting on November 23. The Shahada seat will see the fewest candidates, while Nanded North witnesses the maximum. The state has deployed observers for general, police, and expenditure monitoring to ensure a smooth electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
