IFRC Urges Global Aid Amid Rising Needs in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has issued an urgent appeal for resources to aid Lebanon amidst the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The 13-month war has intensified, causing massive casualties and displacement. IFRC seeks 100 million Swiss Francs to support relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 06-11-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 01:02 IST
  • Lebanon

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched an urgent international emergency appeal for resources to support Lebanon amidst the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The prolonged conflict, now in its 13th month, has had devastating effects, leaving thousands dead and many more displaced.

IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain, during a visit to Beirut, emphasized the growing humanitarian needs as the crisis continues. Chapagain urged for increased protection of paramedics and highlighted the necessity of global involvement to address challenges in the conflict-ridden region.

The IFRC is seeking 100 million Swiss Francs (USD 115.8 million) to support the Lebanese population and the Lebanese Red Cross as the conflict escalates, displacing nearly 1.2 million people. Essential supplies such as hygiene kits and heaters are urgently needed as winter approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

