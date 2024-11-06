IFRC Urges Global Aid Amid Rising Needs in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has issued an urgent appeal for resources to aid Lebanon amidst the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The 13-month war has intensified, causing massive casualties and displacement. IFRC seeks 100 million Swiss Francs to support relief efforts.
IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain, during a visit to Beirut, emphasized the growing humanitarian needs as the crisis continues. Chapagain urged for increased protection of paramedics and highlighted the necessity of global involvement to address challenges in the conflict-ridden region.
The IFRC is seeking 100 million Swiss Francs (USD 115.8 million) to support the Lebanese population and the Lebanese Red Cross as the conflict escalates, displacing nearly 1.2 million people. Essential supplies such as hygiene kits and heaters are urgently needed as winter approaches.
