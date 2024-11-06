Assam Court Orders FIR Against District Commissioner Over Alleged Harassment

A court in Assam's Nalbari district has mandated the registration of an FIR against District Commissioner Varnali Deka, following allegations of mental harassment from a subordinate officer, Arpana Sarmah. Sarmah accused Deka of public humiliation and threats during their duties in the Lok Sabha elections.

The court criticized the police for failing in their duty to register Sarmah's complaint, stating that a proper investigation should be conducted without further delay. The officer-in-charge at Nalbari police station has been directed to address the complaint and expedite the probe.

Sarmah's original complaint included accusations of extreme scrutiny and inadequate work environment, leading to a formal plea at Gauhati High Court. Despite being convinced to retract her resignation by colleagues and a local minister, the ongoing tension prompted legal intervention for her grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)