Left Menu

Assam Court Orders FIR Against District Commissioner Over Alleged Harassment

An Assam court has mandated the filing of an FIR against District Commissioner Varnali Deka, following allegations of harassment from her subordinate, Paschim Nalbari Circle Officer Arpana Sarmah. The court asserts the police's failure to register the case and insists on a prompt investigation into the claims made by Sarmah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalbari | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:11 IST
Assam Court Orders FIR Against District Commissioner Over Alleged Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Assam's Nalbari district has mandated the registration of an FIR against District Commissioner Varnali Deka, following allegations of mental harassment from a subordinate officer, Arpana Sarmah. Sarmah accused Deka of public humiliation and threats during their duties in the Lok Sabha elections.

The court criticized the police for failing in their duty to register Sarmah's complaint, stating that a proper investigation should be conducted without further delay. The officer-in-charge at Nalbari police station has been directed to address the complaint and expedite the probe.

Sarmah's original complaint included accusations of extreme scrutiny and inadequate work environment, leading to a formal plea at Gauhati High Court. Despite being convinced to retract her resignation by colleagues and a local minister, the ongoing tension prompted legal intervention for her grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024