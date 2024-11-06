Left Menu

Government Officials Warned of Rising Vishing Attacks

A cyber security advisory has alerted government officials about increased 'vishing' attacks aimed at gathering confidential personal data and unauthorized system access. Attackers spoof caller ID from legitimate sources, pressuring targets to disclose information. Officials are advised to verify caller identities and follow secure cyber protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:50 IST
Government Officials Warned of Rising Vishing Attacks
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent advisory, government officials have been cautioned about a surge in 'vishing' attacks, aimed at compromising sensitive personal information and gaining unauthorized access to official systems. The warning comes as part of a cybersecurity alert from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Vishing, or voice-phishing, employs phone calls or voice messages to impersonate trusted figures such as senior officials or law enforcement, manipulating targets into sharing critical details. The advisory categorized the severity of these attacks as 'high'.

Officials are urged to verify the legitimacy of callers through official records and government channels, rather than trusting caller ID information, which can be easily spoofed. The NIC emphasizes practices that ensure cyber safety and advises skepticism towards any unsolicited requests for confidential information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024