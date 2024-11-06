Government Officials Warned of Rising Vishing Attacks
A cyber security advisory has alerted government officials about increased 'vishing' attacks aimed at gathering confidential personal data and unauthorized system access. Attackers spoof caller ID from legitimate sources, pressuring targets to disclose information. Officials are advised to verify caller identities and follow secure cyber protocols.
In a recent advisory, government officials have been cautioned about a surge in 'vishing' attacks, aimed at compromising sensitive personal information and gaining unauthorized access to official systems. The warning comes as part of a cybersecurity alert from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
Vishing, or voice-phishing, employs phone calls or voice messages to impersonate trusted figures such as senior officials or law enforcement, manipulating targets into sharing critical details. The advisory categorized the severity of these attacks as 'high'.
Officials are urged to verify the legitimacy of callers through official records and government channels, rather than trusting caller ID information, which can be easily spoofed. The NIC emphasizes practices that ensure cyber safety and advises skepticism towards any unsolicited requests for confidential information.
