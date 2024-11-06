Government Officials Warned of Rising Vishing Attacks

In a recent advisory, government officials have been cautioned about a surge in 'vishing' attacks, aimed at compromising sensitive personal information and gaining unauthorized access to official systems. The warning comes as part of a cybersecurity alert from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Vishing, or voice-phishing, employs phone calls or voice messages to impersonate trusted figures such as senior officials or law enforcement, manipulating targets into sharing critical details. The advisory categorized the severity of these attacks as 'high'.

Officials are urged to verify the legitimacy of callers through official records and government channels, rather than trusting caller ID information, which can be easily spoofed. The NIC emphasizes practices that ensure cyber safety and advises skepticism towards any unsolicited requests for confidential information.

(With inputs from agencies.)