Ecopetrol Faces Disruptions: Unauthorized Access Sparks Shutdown

Colombia's state-run energy company, Ecopetrol, announced on Tuesday that unauthorized individuals breached its Rubiales and Cano Sur facilities on Monday, leading to an unexpected shutdown.

The shutdown marks the latest in a series of disturbances at the two oil fields since Friday, which have included road blockades and disruptions to operations and drilling, according to a company statement. Ecopetrol has not identified any responsible party for Monday's incident and has yet to comment on whether operations have resumed.

The company warned that the shutdown jeopardizes the safety of everyone present, including the protesters, and poses environmental and facility risks. The halt has directly impacted 3,800 of the 7,500 workers employed at the fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)