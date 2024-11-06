Tragedy at Sudarshan Camp: NSG Personnel's Untimely Demise

In a tragic turn of events, Narender Singh Bhandari, an NSG personnel on deputation from the Indian Army, was found dead in his barrack at the Sudarshan Camp. The 31-year-old's death was confirmed as a suicide by authorities.

The incident came to light following a PCR call about a possible suicide at the camp near Shiv Murti. Police arrived at the scene and discovered Bhandari's body, revealing that he had succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani, reported that forensic and crime scene teams have gathered evidence and confirmed his death upon arrival at Safdarjung Hospital. The investigation into this unfortunate incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)