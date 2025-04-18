Tragedy in Shahjahanpur: Financial Stress Leads to Self-Inflicted Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 45-year-old man named Pawan Verma allegedly took his own life using his father's licensed double-barrel gun. The event transpired in Umarsanda village, as confirmed by police officials.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhawre revealed that upon receiving news of the incident, law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene, retrieving Verma's body and securing the firearm. Witness testimonies from family and villagers indicated that Verma was grappling with severe alcohol addiction and significant financial hardships.

Verma's father is currently undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, necessitating weekly hospitalization in Bareilly, compounding the family's medical expenses. Verma's financial woes were exacerbated by a substantial debt of approximately Rs 4 lakh acquired on his farmland. Overwhelmed by these mounting pressures, Verma resorted to the drastic action of ending his life at his residence.

