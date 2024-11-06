Left Menu

Digital Life Certificates: Revolutionizing Pensioner Services in Himachal Pradesh

The Department of Posts in Himachal Pradesh has partnered with the Pensioners Welfare Department to provide digital life certificates to pensioners at their doorstep. Postmen will collect biometric data to generate certificates, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. The service costs Rs 70 and includes a verification SMS system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts in Himachal Pradesh has announced a new initiative to issue digital life certificates (DLCs) for pensioners. In collaboration with the Pensioners Welfare Department, the postmen will deliver this service directly to the doorsteps of pensioners.

The initiative, detailed by Deputy Superintendent of Post Offices Sanjay Kumar, involves postmen visiting each home to collect biometric data, including facial and fingerprint scans, from pensioners. This development aims to eliminate the need for any physical documentation, offering unprecedented convenience to the elderly population.

Collaboration with the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) is part of a nationwide campaign targeting 800 cities and towns across India. A fee of Rs 70, inclusive of GST, will be charged for each DLC generated. Pensioners will be notified via SMS for verification, and can access their certificates online the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

