Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pension Services: Digital Life Certificates in Himachal Pradesh

The Department of Posts in Himachal Pradesh will issue digital life certificates (DLC) by delivering doorstep services to pensioners. This initiative, aimed at simplifying documentation, allows postmen to create DLCs using Aadhaar numbers and pension details. A nationwide campaign spans 800 cities, costing Rs 70 per certificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:27 IST
Revolutionizing Pension Services: Digital Life Certificates in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts is set to transform pension services in Himachal Pradesh by issuing digital life certificates. In a groundbreaking agreement with the Pensioners Welfare Department, postmen will provide doorstep services, ensuring convenience for pensioners.

Deputy Superintendent of Post Offices, Hamirpur, Sanjay Kumar, highlighted that the initiative eliminates the need for pensioners to submit paperwork. Instead, postmen will visit each home to collect biometric data, including facial and fingerprint scans, to generate the certificates.

This service, priced at Rs 70 inclusive of GST, will notify pensioners via SMS with an online link to view their certificates. The India Post Payment Bank supports this nationwide endeavor across 800 cities, aiming to enhance pensioners' lives with streamlined procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024