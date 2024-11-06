Revolutionizing Pension Services: Digital Life Certificates in Himachal Pradesh

The Department of Posts is set to transform pension services in Himachal Pradesh by issuing digital life certificates. In a groundbreaking agreement with the Pensioners Welfare Department, postmen will provide doorstep services, ensuring convenience for pensioners.

Deputy Superintendent of Post Offices, Hamirpur, Sanjay Kumar, highlighted that the initiative eliminates the need for pensioners to submit paperwork. Instead, postmen will visit each home to collect biometric data, including facial and fingerprint scans, to generate the certificates.

This service, priced at Rs 70 inclusive of GST, will notify pensioners via SMS with an online link to view their certificates. The India Post Payment Bank supports this nationwide endeavor across 800 cities, aiming to enhance pensioners' lives with streamlined procedures.

