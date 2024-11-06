IG Anand Prakash Badola Lays Foundation for Tier-III Data Centre of Project Digital Coast Guard Hub

In a major step towards digital modernization, Inspector General (IG) Anand Prakash Badola, Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), laid the foundation stone for the Tier-III Data Centre of Project Digital Coast Guard (DCG) on November 5, 2024, at Mahipalpur, New Delhi. This state-of-the-art facility is set to be the operational nerve center of the ICG's digital infrastructure, equipped with advanced technology to centralize and secure critical information assets. This initiative is part of a broader goal to enhance the ICG’s strategic and operational efficiency through integrated digital solutions.

Project Digital Coast Guard (DCG) is being implemented by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a government-owned engineering and consultancy company. The project’s scope includes establishing a highly secure Tier-III Data Centre in New Delhi, which will serve as the primary hub for data operations, as well as a ‘Disaster Recovery Data Centre’ in New Mangalore, Karnataka, to ensure continuity in the event of a data loss scenario. Additionally, the project will create seamless, Pan-India digital connectivity among Coast Guard installations, including at-sea units, with comprehensive coverage for ships and coastal establishments alike.

Features and Objectives of Project DCG

Centralized Digital Infrastructure: The Tier-III Data Centre at Mahipalpur will oversee and manage all digital applications and IT resources that are essential for the Indian Coast Guard’s operational and administrative requirements.

Enhanced Disaster Recovery Capabilities: With the Disaster Recovery Data Centre in New Mangalore, Project DCG aims to safeguard vital data assets against potential threats or disasters, thereby ensuring operational resilience.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System: A key component of Project DCG is the implementation of an ERP system, which will integrate multiple functional areas, including personnel, logistics, and resource management. The ERP system will enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and improve decision-making across the Coast Guard’s units.

Pan-India Digital Connectivity: The project will extend reliable connectivity to all ICG locations, providing secure, real-time data access and communications for ships, coastal establishments, and support units, thus enabling better coordination and faster response times during critical missions.

Strategic Importance for the Indian Coast Guard

With this initiative, the Indian Coast Guard is taking a leap toward a fully digital operational environment. The Tier-III Data Centre is designed to meet high standards of data security, redundancy, and performance, which are critical in safeguarding the sensitive information and operational data of the ICG. By leveraging this modernized infrastructure, the Indian Coast Guard aims to enhance its capabilities for maritime security, border protection, and disaster response.

The completion of Project DCG is expected to significantly improve the ICG's ability to manage resources, monitor maritime operations, and respond to challenges along India's coastline. With the foundation laid for the Data Centre, the ICG has initiated a transformative phase in its digital evolution, aimed at elevating its preparedness and agility in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.