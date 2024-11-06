Left Menu

Arrest in High-Profile Murder Case Shakes Maharashtra

A 23-year-old man, Gaurav Vilas Apune, was arrested in Pune in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. This marks the 16th arrest in a case involving a conspiracy backed by gangsters. The investigation ties back to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:21 IST
Arrest in High-Profile Murder Case Shakes Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man, Gaurav Vilas Apune, was apprehended in Pune on charges related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police confirmed Wednesday. Apune's arrest brings the total to 16 in the high-profile case.

A local court has remanded him to police custody until November 9. The arrest followed information from other detained suspects, who indicated Apune's involvement in the conspiracy against Siddique, a key figure in Maharashtra politics.

According to officials, Apune received firearms training from fugitive suspects and was promised a large sum of money for his role. The murder, allegedly orchestrated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, occurred on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024