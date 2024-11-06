Arrest in High-Profile Murder Case Shakes Maharashtra
A 23-year-old man, Gaurav Vilas Apune, was arrested in Pune in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. This marks the 16th arrest in a case involving a conspiracy backed by gangsters. The investigation ties back to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi.
A 23-year-old man, Gaurav Vilas Apune, was apprehended in Pune on charges related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police confirmed Wednesday. Apune's arrest brings the total to 16 in the high-profile case.
A local court has remanded him to police custody until November 9. The arrest followed information from other detained suspects, who indicated Apune's involvement in the conspiracy against Siddique, a key figure in Maharashtra politics.
According to officials, Apune received firearms training from fugitive suspects and was promised a large sum of money for his role. The murder, allegedly orchestrated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, occurred on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
