Iran Sentences Four in Espionage Case

Four individuals were sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in Iran for allegedly spying for Israel, according to reports from a semi-official news agency. The charges include aiding Israel's Mossad in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a key figure in Iran's covert nuclear program.

A revolutionary court in northwestern Iran has sentenced four individuals to death on charges of espionage for Israel, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The ruling highlights the ongoing tension between Iran and Israel over nuclear proliferation.

Three of the defendants were accused of assisting Israel's Mossad in the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom Western intelligence services viewed as central to Iran's alleged nuclear weapons program. Iran has consistently denied such ambitions, maintaining that its nuclear endeavors are peaceful.

The Jewish Chronicle had previously reported that Fakhrizadeh's assassination involved a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran by Mossad agents. Israel has refrained from commenting on these allegations, with an Israeli government spokesperson reiterating their stance: "We never comment on such matters." The fourth defendant's case was linked to another espionage incident.

