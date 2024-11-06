Left Menu

Telangana's Historic Caste Survey: A New Dawn for Social Justice

Telangana commences a comprehensive socio-economic survey to promote social justice and equal opportunities. The massive survey, an election promise by Rahul Gandhi, aims to assess political, economic, and social status across communities. Over 94,000 enumerators will conduct the survey, focusing on religion, caste, and access to resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:20 IST
In Telangana, an ambitious socio-economic survey kicked off on Wednesday, marking a significant political promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The initiative, described by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a 'yajna' for achieving social justice, aims to reshape societal perspectives in alignment with the state's objectives.

As the survey begins, official sources have outlined that house listing will occur from November 6 to 8, with a subsequent household survey commencing on November 9. With 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors trained and ready, each will oversee the collection of critical data from approximately 150 households.

The survey will gather information on various aspects such as religion, caste, marital status, and economic conditions. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of this data in crafting plans for equitable resource distribution and understanding the current societal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

