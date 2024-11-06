Telangana's Historic Caste Survey: A New Dawn for Social Justice

In Telangana, an ambitious socio-economic survey kicked off on Wednesday, marking a significant political promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The initiative, described by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a 'yajna' for achieving social justice, aims to reshape societal perspectives in alignment with the state's objectives.

As the survey begins, official sources have outlined that house listing will occur from November 6 to 8, with a subsequent household survey commencing on November 9. With 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors trained and ready, each will oversee the collection of critical data from approximately 150 households.

The survey will gather information on various aspects such as religion, caste, marital status, and economic conditions. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of this data in crafting plans for equitable resource distribution and understanding the current societal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)