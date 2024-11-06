Telangana's Historic Caste Survey: A New Dawn for Social Justice
Telangana commences a comprehensive socio-economic survey to promote social justice and equal opportunities. The massive survey, an election promise by Rahul Gandhi, aims to assess political, economic, and social status across communities. Over 94,000 enumerators will conduct the survey, focusing on religion, caste, and access to resources.
- Country:
- India
In Telangana, an ambitious socio-economic survey kicked off on Wednesday, marking a significant political promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The initiative, described by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a 'yajna' for achieving social justice, aims to reshape societal perspectives in alignment with the state's objectives.
As the survey begins, official sources have outlined that house listing will occur from November 6 to 8, with a subsequent household survey commencing on November 9. With 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors trained and ready, each will oversee the collection of critical data from approximately 150 households.
The survey will gather information on various aspects such as religion, caste, marital status, and economic conditions. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of this data in crafting plans for equitable resource distribution and understanding the current societal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment
Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights India's Progress in Bridging Inequality and Empowering Women
Empowering Education: Promoting Equality and Environmental Stewardship
Empowering Women in Leadership: The Future of Gender Equality in Business
UNDP and UN Partners Tackle Small Arms Proliferation and Armed Violence, Bolster Security and Gender Equality Initiatives