Alternative for Germany Faces Turmoil Amidst Extremist Revelations

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) will expel three members arrested for alleged ties with an extremist group planning an armed revolt. The group, Saxonian Separatists, harbored a racist ideology and conspiracy theories. An operation resulted in eight arrests and property searches. The AfD denies being extremist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:57 IST
The Alternative for Germany, a far-right party, announced plans to expel three members linked to an extremist group accused of plotting an armed uprising, following arrests and property raids this week. The decision underscores growing tensions within the party as legal proceedings are set to unfold.

To expel members, German political parties must demonstrate serious violations. The operation targeted a group known as the Saxonian Separatists, characterized by racist beliefs and conspiracy theories. Authorities disrupted early plans for a militant coup aiming to establish a regime inspired by Nazism in the eastern part of Germany.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlighted the thwarting of the coup's initial phases. Unregistered firearms, ammunition, and silencers were seized. While the party insists on its democratic nature, the German domestic intelligence services continue to scrutinize the AfD as a suspected extremist entity.

