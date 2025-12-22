Fruit Seller Turns Politician: A Triumph in Lonavala

In an inspiring turn of events, Bhagyashree Jagtap, a fruit seller from Lonavala, has been elected as a member of the local municipal council. Representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) affiliated with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Jagtap has become a beacon of hope for aspiring politicians among ordinary citizens.

Despite her significant victory, in which she defeated a BJP opponent by 608 votes, Jagtap chose to remain grounded. On the day following her election win, she was back at her fruit stall, prioritizing her long-established family business over public celebrations and gratifications.

Jagtap's commitment to her dual roles is evident as she vows to continue her fruit-selling business while addressing local grievances at council meetings. Her husband, Mahadev Jagtap, supports her dedication, focusing on the family business as his wife champions residents' issues at the council.

(With inputs from agencies.)