Fruit Seller Turns Politician: A Triumph in Lonavala
Bhagyashree Jagtap, a fruit seller from Lonavala, became a member of the local municipal council, representing the NCP. Despite her recent political victory, she continues her family's fruit-selling business, emphasizing her commitment to serving the community while maintaining her routine livelihood.
In an inspiring turn of events, Bhagyashree Jagtap, a fruit seller from Lonavala, has been elected as a member of the local municipal council. Representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) affiliated with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Jagtap has become a beacon of hope for aspiring politicians among ordinary citizens.
Despite her significant victory, in which she defeated a BJP opponent by 608 votes, Jagtap chose to remain grounded. On the day following her election win, she was back at her fruit stall, prioritizing her long-established family business over public celebrations and gratifications.
Jagtap's commitment to her dual roles is evident as she vows to continue her fruit-selling business while addressing local grievances at council meetings. Her husband, Mahadev Jagtap, supports her dedication, focusing on the family business as his wife champions residents' issues at the council.
