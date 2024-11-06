Left Menu

Temple Priest Abducted in Chotila: Accused Demand Ransom

Four individuals, including primary suspect Yuvraj Khachar, are under investigation for allegedly kidnapping Gautamgiri Gosai, a priest from Gujarat's Chamunda Mataji temple. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, relating to an unpaid loan, and released Gosai after payment. Police are searching for the culprits.

Updated: 06-11-2024 20:04 IST
Authorities have launched a manhunt for four individuals accused of abducting a temple priest in Chotila, Gujarat. The suspects reportedly extorted Rs 10 lakh from the family of the victim, Gautamgiri Gosai, before releasing him.

November 4 saw the alleged kidnapping of Gosai, the priest at Chamunda Mataji temple, as tensions flared over an unpaid loan. Led by Yuvraj Khachar, the group coerced Gosai into their vehicle, reportedly threatening his life.

After securing the ransom, the assailants freed Gosai but warned of dire consequences if the police were informed. Law enforcement officials are pursuing leads to capture the accused and bring them to justice.

