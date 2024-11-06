Temple Priest Abducted in Chotila: Accused Demand Ransom

Authorities have launched a manhunt for four individuals accused of abducting a temple priest in Chotila, Gujarat. The suspects reportedly extorted Rs 10 lakh from the family of the victim, Gautamgiri Gosai, before releasing him.

November 4 saw the alleged kidnapping of Gosai, the priest at Chamunda Mataji temple, as tensions flared over an unpaid loan. Led by Yuvraj Khachar, the group coerced Gosai into their vehicle, reportedly threatening his life.

After securing the ransom, the assailants freed Gosai but warned of dire consequences if the police were informed. Law enforcement officials are pursuing leads to capture the accused and bring them to justice.

