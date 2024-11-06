Left Menu

China Supports Myanmar’s Political Transition Amidst Ongoing Chaos

China's Premier Li Qiang has reaffirmed Beijing's support for Myanmar amidst ongoing political turmoil. During a meeting with Myanmar's junta leader in Kunming, Li expressed the desire for strengthened bilateral cooperation and urged for joint efforts against cross-border crime.

In a significant diplomatic move, China's Premier Li Qiang expressed unwavering support for Myanmar's political reconciliation and transition during a meeting with the nation's junta leader, according to state media reports.

The talks with Min Aung Hlaing took place in Kunming, Yunnan province, highlighting China's influential role as Myanmar's neighbor, especially since the 2021 coup.

Li emphasized the importance of solidarity between the nations, addressing concerns such as cross-border crime while promoting economic cooperation through the China-Myanmar economic corridor.

