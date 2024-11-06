Revenge via Social Media: A Case of Obscenity and Identity Theft in Odisha

In a digital-age vendetta, a man in Odisha's Jajpur district has been arrested for allegedly resorting to identity theft and online obscenity to exact revenge on his former girlfriend. The accused, identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo of Narasinghpur village, was detained after police investigations linked him to multiple fake social media profiles created in the victim's name.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman from the Dharmasala area, had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, accusing Sahoo of posting morphed obscene images and disparaging remarks on the fake accounts. The woman alleged the accounts were created after she severed ties with Sahoo, with whom she had developed a romantic relationship over the past two years via social media.

Law enforcement officials, using technological means, traced the IP address associated with the offensive profiles to Sahoo's mobile device. Upon interrogation, Sahoo admitted to the act, citing it as a form of retribution for the woman's decision to end their association. The case is currently under legal adjudication following sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)