Soren Vows to Protect Local Land Rights Against Industrial Displacement

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren opposes displacement for industrial purposes without policies ensuring local jobs. Soren accuses BJP of land-grabbing policies aimed at tribal lands, promising to safeguard community interests. He also criticizes federal agencies for targeting him on false charges amidst upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:20 IST
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has strongly opposed displacement under the guise of industrialization or mining without a solid government policy to secure local employment. He made these remarks while campaigning for JMM candidate Ganesh Mahali against BJP's former CM Champai Soren.

Soren accused the BJP of implementing policies aimed at acquiring tribal lands, claiming the indigenous population owns most of the land in Jharkhand. 'Such government tactics will not continue unchecked without assured local benefits,' he asserted.

Further criticizing the BJP, Soren alleged that CBI and ED have targeted him with false charges in an attempt to destabilize his government. Despite his legal challenges, he expressed confidence in reclaiming power in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

