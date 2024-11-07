Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Overhaul of Shram Suvidha and Samadhan Portals

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, chaired a meeting in New Delhi today to oversee the extensive revamping of the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals. The upgrade aims to enhance these platforms’ functionality, making them more accessible, user-friendly, and beneficial to employers, workers, and compliance agencies alike. This initiative aligns with the 2024-25 Union Budget’s focus on improving ease of compliance for industry and trade.

Emphasizing the importance of these improvements, Dr. Mandaviya noted, “By upgrading technology and technical features, we are advancing toward a streamlined compliance process that not only simplifies tasks for employers but also strengthens service delivery and protection for India’s workforce.”

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is leveraging advanced design elements and intuitive user interface upgrades to make these portals efficient and easy to navigate. The changes will also automate essential functions, such as notification alerts, identification of non-compliant businesses, and customized compliance guidance.

Key Improvements in Shram Suvidha and Samadhan Portals

The revamped Shram Suvidha portal will become a comprehensive tool for labour law compliance, streamlining the process for employers by providing a one-stop platform for registration, returns, and licenses. Additionally, predictive analytics and customized dashboards will provide critical insights, aiding enforcement agencies in identifying non-compliance trends, which will inform policy decisions.

For the Samadhan portal, the upgrades will facilitate an efficient online grievance process. Workers will be able to track cases related to gratuity, wages, equal remuneration, and maternity benefits, with real-time access to case updates. Employers can submit online requests for approvals related to layoffs, closures, and other essential filings. Furthermore, case proceedings from the Central Government Industrial Tribunals (CGIT) will be accessible online, ensuring transparency in workers’ claims and helping individuals stay informed about their case statuses.

Expanded Accessibility and Support

The Ministry is prioritizing accessibility by incorporating bilingual support for a wider reach and enhancing features such as interactive chat support, video and audio tutorials, and other guided tools. The new portals will be compatible with both computers and mobile devices, ensuring users can easily access and interact with the platforms from anywhere.

This revamp underscores the government’s commitment to improving workforce protections and fostering a transparent, efficient compliance ecosystem. By integrating technology to automate processes, detect non-compliance, and offer personalized compliance guidance, the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals are set to become powerful resources for India’s labour sector, enhancing support for both employees and employers.