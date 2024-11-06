Left Menu

Swift Justice: Arrests Made in Schoolgirl Acid Attack Case

Two young men were arrested for throwing acid on a schoolgirl in Hanumanganj. The attack resulted from unreciprocated feelings, leading to severe burns on the victim. The girl's father filed a complaint, prompting swift police action and the immediate arrest of the suspects, who are now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:03 IST
Swift Justice: Arrests Made in Schoolgirl Acid Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young men have been arrested following a shocking acid attack on a schoolgirl in Hanumanganj, local police reported. The incident unfolded when Mukesh Rajbhar and his accomplice, Suraj Rajbhar, targeted the girl after failing to receive her affections.

Authorities swiftly apprehended Mukesh and Suraj within 24 hours of the attack, responding to a complaint lodged by the girl's father. The attack involved a flammable substance, leaving the young victim with significant burns, though doctors reported no life-threatening injuries.

Police filings state that Mukesh had persistently attempted to contact the girl, facing rejection each time. The resulting frustration led to an alleged plan that saw the two suspects riding a motorcycle to the girl's home, where they carried out the attack. They are now in police custody, as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024