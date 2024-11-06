Swift Justice: Arrests Made in Schoolgirl Acid Attack Case

Two young men have been arrested following a shocking acid attack on a schoolgirl in Hanumanganj, local police reported. The incident unfolded when Mukesh Rajbhar and his accomplice, Suraj Rajbhar, targeted the girl after failing to receive her affections.

Authorities swiftly apprehended Mukesh and Suraj within 24 hours of the attack, responding to a complaint lodged by the girl's father. The attack involved a flammable substance, leaving the young victim with significant burns, though doctors reported no life-threatening injuries.

Police filings state that Mukesh had persistently attempted to contact the girl, facing rejection each time. The resulting frustration led to an alleged plan that saw the two suspects riding a motorcycle to the girl's home, where they carried out the attack. They are now in police custody, as the legal process unfolds.

