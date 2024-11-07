Uttarakhand's Stand Against Land and Spit 'Jihad'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a strong statement against conversion and encroachment on Wednesday, emphasizing that activities like 'land jihad' and 'spit jihad' will not succeed in the state. He reiterated that Uttarakhand is a place where harmony prevails, and such practices will be curtailed.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts, Dhami revealed that 5,000 acres of land have been reclaimed from encroachers so far, and the campaign to recover illegally occupied land will persist. He stressed that no encroacher, regardless of their status, will be spared, with additional measures planned for illegal occupants near Varunavat mountain.

Dhami also addressed the disturbances during a recent protest by the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh in Uttarkashi, where stone pelting and police lathicharge were reported. He assured that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have been tasked with investigating the incidents, potentially leading to a magisterial inquiry if deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)