Left Menu

India's Path to a Terror-Free Nation: Zero Tolerance and Unified Action

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Modi, is dedicated to eradicating terrorism through a zero-tolerance policy. An anti-terrorism conference aims to enhance coordination among various agencies, focusing on legal frameworks, technology, and strategies to dismantle terror ecosystems across India, promoting national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:33 IST
India's Path to a Terror-Free Nation: Zero Tolerance and Unified Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Modi administration remains resolute in its quest for a terror-free India through a steadfast zero-tolerance policy, declares Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As an anti-terrorism conference kicks off, it aims to bolster cooperation among agencies, reinforcing Bharat's defensive ramparts.

Discussions will center on developing legal frameworks, leveraging technology, and sharing practices to dismantle terrorism infrastructures, signaling a united front against threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024