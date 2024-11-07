India's Path to a Terror-Free Nation: Zero Tolerance and Unified Action

The Modi administration remains resolute in its quest for a terror-free India through a steadfast zero-tolerance policy, declares Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As an anti-terrorism conference kicks off, it aims to bolster cooperation among agencies, reinforcing Bharat's defensive ramparts.

Discussions will center on developing legal frameworks, leveraging technology, and sharing practices to dismantle terrorism infrastructures, signaling a united front against threats to national security.

