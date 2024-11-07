Left Menu

South Asian Bar Association Pushes for Comprehensive Immigration Reform Amidst Divisive Elections

The South Asian Bar Association calls for comprehensive immigration reform, focusing on improving the H-1B programme. Highlighting election cycle tensions, SABA pledges to collaborate with the new administration on issues impacting the South Asian community, emphasizing reproductive rights and supporting qualified South Asian judicial nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:24 IST
The recent election cycle has been marked by divisiveness, uncertainty, and anxiety about the future of the nation and democracy. The South Asian Bar Association (SABA) is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform, particularly improvements to the H-1B program.

The H-1B visa program is integral for US companies, especially in technology, allowing them to hire skilled foreign workers. SABA highlights the reliance on this program by companies recruiting from India and China.

SABA pledges to work with the forthcoming Trump administration on policy matters affecting the South Asian community, from immigration and racial justice to religious discrimination. Key priorities include reproductive justice and endorsing qualified South Asian attorneys for judicial positions.

