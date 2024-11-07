South Asian Bar Association Pushes for Comprehensive Immigration Reform Amidst Divisive Elections

The recent election cycle has been marked by divisiveness, uncertainty, and anxiety about the future of the nation and democracy. The South Asian Bar Association (SABA) is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform, particularly improvements to the H-1B program.

The H-1B visa program is integral for US companies, especially in technology, allowing them to hire skilled foreign workers. SABA highlights the reliance on this program by companies recruiting from India and China.

SABA pledges to work with the forthcoming Trump administration on policy matters affecting the South Asian community, from immigration and racial justice to religious discrimination. Key priorities include reproductive justice and endorsing qualified South Asian attorneys for judicial positions.

