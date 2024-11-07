South Asian Bar Association Pushes for Comprehensive Immigration Reform Amidst Divisive Elections
The South Asian Bar Association calls for comprehensive immigration reform, focusing on improving the H-1B programme. Highlighting election cycle tensions, SABA pledges to collaborate with the new administration on issues impacting the South Asian community, emphasizing reproductive rights and supporting qualified South Asian judicial nominations.
- Country:
- United States
The recent election cycle has been marked by divisiveness, uncertainty, and anxiety about the future of the nation and democracy. The South Asian Bar Association (SABA) is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform, particularly improvements to the H-1B program.
The H-1B visa program is integral for US companies, especially in technology, allowing them to hire skilled foreign workers. SABA highlights the reliance on this program by companies recruiting from India and China.
SABA pledges to work with the forthcoming Trump administration on policy matters affecting the South Asian community, from immigration and racial justice to religious discrimination. Key priorities include reproductive justice and endorsing qualified South Asian attorneys for judicial positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battleground Ballots: Reproductive Rights at the Forefront
The Elemental You: Unveiling South Asian Diaspora Art Through Nature's Lens
55th IFFI and 18th Film Bazaar Gear Up to Showcase South Asian Cinema and Foster Global Collaboration
Singapore Welcomes South Asian Culinary Talent in Indian Restaurants
South Asian Bar Association Advocates for Change Amid Political Uncertainty