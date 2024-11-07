Constables Jump from Jail: Harassment Allegations in Goa Tragedy

In a startling incident, two female police constables in North Goa attempted a daring escape from jail, following their arrest for allegedly abetting the suicide of their male colleague. The constables, identified as Priti Chawan (23) and Tanishka Chawan (21), made a leap from the first floor of the Central Jail at Colvale.

Their escape attempt on Thursday left them with minor injuries, and they were subsequently transported to North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town for medical care. The crime branch had arrested them on November 4, in connection with the suicide of Prathamesh Gawade, a fellow constable.

Before taking his own life, Gawade recorded a video message alleging harassment by the two constables and another man, which, he claimed, was the cause of his severe mental distress. The incident has raised serious questions about workplace conduct and mental health support within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)