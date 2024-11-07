Left Menu

UK's Biggest Sanctions Strike at Russia's Global Influence Network

The UK unveiled its largest sanctions in 18 months, focusing on individuals and entities involved with the Ukraine war and Russian intelligence activities. This includes companies in China, aiding the Russian military, and African mercenary groups. Notably, Denis Sergeev, implicated in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, is among the individuals targeted.

Updated: 07-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:15 IST
The British government has launched its most extensive sanctions package against Russia in over 18 months, according to a statement released on Thursday. These sanctions target those involved in the Ukraine conflict, African mercenary associations, and a nerve agent assault on UK territory.

The Foreign Ministry revealed that 56 individuals and bodies have been sanctioned to impact Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaigns and Moscow's global 'malign activity.' This includes 10 Chinese entities allegedly supplying machinery and components for Russian military purposes.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy stated that the new measures aim to counter Kremlin foreign policy, undermine Russian efforts in Africa, and cut off equipment supplies for Putin's military. Among those sanctioned is Denis Sergeev, linked to the Salisbury nerve agent attack, with further Russian activities in Libya and Mali also being addressed.

