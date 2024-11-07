Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Reservation Misuse in ST Category

The Maharashtra government plans to take action against 257 students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category who practiced religions other than Hinduism but utilized reservation benefits designated for Hindu tribal candidates. A committee's investigation found misuse of ST status, prompting recommendations to safeguard tribal cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is taking decisive action against 257 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who benefitted from reservations meant for Hindu tribal candidates while practicing other religions.

A special government committee found that out of 13,858 students registered under the ST category, these individuals misused their status by converting to other religions without forfeiting benefits.

The Maharashtra Skill Development Department, led by Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has referred the findings to the Tribal Development Department for further action and proposed safeguarding tribal heritage and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

