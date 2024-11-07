Correctional Services Intensifies Search for Escaped Inmate from Boksburg Facility

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, has launched a manhunt for inmate Martin Jackson, who escaped from Boksburg Correctional Centre on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

According to the DCS, Jackson’s escape remains under investigation as officials work to uncover the precise circumstances. Jackson, who has been serving a 20-year sentence since 2015 for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm with ammunition, managed to flee the high-security facility, raising serious concerns over prison security protocols. The incident has prompted DCS to review and possibly enhance security measures at Boksburg Correctional Centre to prevent similar incidents in the future.

DCS Mobilizes Resources to Capture Escapee

The DCS has mobilized resources to expedite Jackson’s re-apprehension, pledging that “no stone will be left unturned” in the pursuit. Teams are conducting searches and coordinating with local police and specialized task forces. Officials have also indicated the use of additional tracking technology and increased patrols around suspected hideouts.

Appeal to the Public: Be Vigilant, Do Not Approach

In a public appeal, the DCS urged residents to be vigilant, noting that Jackson may be dangerous. Citizens with any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to contact their nearest police station or correctional facility. For their own safety, the public is advised not to approach him if spotted. Authorities have also set up a confidential tip hotline for anyone who may have crucial information related to the escape.

Strengthening National Security Measures in Correctional Facilities

This incident has highlighted the need for reinforced collaboration between correctional institutions and national security agencies to enhance the safety and monitoring protocols of high-risk inmates. DCS officials are now re-evaluating security measures across South Africa’s correctional centres, with a focus on preventing escapes and improving rapid response strategies.