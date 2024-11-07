Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to actress Angel Gupta, who is implicated in a planned murder case involving her alleged paramour's wife. Charged with a serious offence, the court highlighted her potential to abscond and influence witnesses. The trial is set to conclude soon.

Updated: 07-11-2024 18:40 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Murder Case
The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to actress Angel Gupta, implicated in the murder of her alleged lover's wife. The court cited the seriousness of the charges, noting that professionals were hired for the crime and that Gupta could potentially abscond or influence witnesses.

Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasized the gravity of the case, explaining that Gupta is accused of orchestrating a well-planned murder. The court recognized the possibility of her severe sentencing if convicted, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Despite Gupta's arguments that she adhered to bail conditions and the trial nearing its end, the court remained firm on its decision. The court mandated the lower court to expedite the trial within five months to ensure justice is served without unnecessary delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

