India and Brazil Strengthen Agricultural Trade Ties, with Expanded Urad Imports and Pulses Collaboration

A delegation led by Julio Cesar Ramos, Vice Secretary of Commerce and International Relations at Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, met with Nidhi Khare, Secretary of India’s Department of Consumer Affairs, to discuss expanding agricultural trade between the two countries. Brazil has shown potential to become a major supplier of Urad and Tur pulses for India, with Urad imports from Brazil rising dramatically from 4,102 metric tons in 2023 to over 22,000 metric tons by October 2024.

Expanding Pulse Trade and Strategic Crop Planning

India’s collaboration with Brazil and Australia has allowed for strategic pulse imports, benefitting both countries due to opposite cropping seasons. For instance, Australia responded to India’s duty-free Chana import notification in May 2024 with an increase in its Chana sowing area. This led to an expected production of 1.33 million metric tons in 2024, up from 490,000 tons in 2023, to meet India's demand. The Australian crop started arriving in India in October, providing additional supply to stabilize prices in local markets.

Bulk Onion Distribution to Ensure Affordable Prices

The Indian government has also taken proactive steps to stabilize onion prices and ensure availability. On November 5, 2024, the Department of Consumer Affairs shipped 840 metric tons of onions to Guwahati via rail, making onions available to northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura at affordable rates. This shipment is part of a broader initiative to use rail transport for bulk onion shipments from Nashik to destinations like Delhi, Chennai, and Guwahati for the first time this year.

In total, the government has procured 470,000 metric tons of rabi onions for a price stabilization buffer, releasing supplies through retail at Rs. 35 per kilogram and bulk sales across major mandis since September. Over 150,000 metric tons of buffer stock have already been dispatched, helping to stabilize prices.

Additional Highlights:

Pulse Import Planning: India’s trade policies have allowed importing countries like Brazil and Australia to strategically align their pulse production with India’s agricultural cycle, maximizing both supply and economic benefits.

Expanded Onion Supply Chain: Rail rakes are used for bulk transportation to reduce logistical costs, with the “Kanda Express” transporting onions from Nashik to key markets, ensuring consistent availability and stabilized prices.

Consumer Benefit: The recent price stabilization measures have enhanced onion affordability, with over 1.5 lakh tons of onions dispatched from major centers to key markets.

Through these strategic import initiatives, India’s agricultural partnerships are bolstering food security, stabilizing prices, and meeting consumer demands for key commodities.