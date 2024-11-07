Gangland Drama in Outer Delhi: Shooting at Raj Mandir Hypermarket
A Delhi court granted police two-day custody of Jyoti Prakash, accused of orchestrating a shooting at Raj Mandir hypermarket. Prakash, linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, allegedly attempted extortion via WhatsApp, leading to more than 10 rounds fired. Police probe aims to unravel the entire conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
The judicial proceedings in Delhi have taken a dramatic turn as a court has granted the police two-day custody to interrogate Jyoti Prakash, an accused in a high-profile shooting incident.
Prakash, known to be the elder brother of infamous gangster Kapil Sangwan, allegedly orchestrated the firing at the Raj Mandir hypermarket in Outer Delhi's Meera Bagh area. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the neighborhood.
The police indicated that more than 10 rounds were fired as part of an alleged extortion scheme, orchestrated through WhatsApp communications. The authorities are keen on unraveling the conspiracy and believe Prakash was working in cahoots with others to extort money.
(With inputs from agencies.)