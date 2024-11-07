Gangland Drama in Outer Delhi: Shooting at Raj Mandir Hypermarket

The judicial proceedings in Delhi have taken a dramatic turn as a court has granted the police two-day custody to interrogate Jyoti Prakash, an accused in a high-profile shooting incident.

Prakash, known to be the elder brother of infamous gangster Kapil Sangwan, allegedly orchestrated the firing at the Raj Mandir hypermarket in Outer Delhi's Meera Bagh area. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the neighborhood.

The police indicated that more than 10 rounds were fired as part of an alleged extortion scheme, orchestrated through WhatsApp communications. The authorities are keen on unraveling the conspiracy and believe Prakash was working in cahoots with others to extort money.

