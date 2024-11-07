Polish Anti-Corruption Police Raid Polsat Amid Broadcast Rights Probe

Poland's anti-corruption authorities visited Polsat's headquarters on Thursday, securing key documents as part of an investigation into sports broadcasting rights involving state-operated TVP.

Marta Kolendowska-Matejczuk, representing the District Prosecutor's Office in Krosno, confirmed the document acquisition, stating it relates to alleged actions harming TVP, particularly regarding a sublicensing arrangement with Polsat.

Tomasz Matwiejczuk, Polsat's spokesperson, detailed the event, noting that Central Anti-corruption Bureau officers arrived early to request records tied to specific TVP agreements. The 2018 and 2021 deals allowed Polsat to sublicence TVP-acquired broadcasts, raising questions about potential financial losses for TVP.

