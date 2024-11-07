Left Menu

Cash Seizure Shakes Maharashtra Polls Scene

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, officials confiscated Rs 1 crore from a van in Thane district. The driver couldn't explain the cash's origin, triggering a seizure and investigation to uncover its source and destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, law enforcement and election officials conducted a seizure operation, confiscating Rs 1 crore from a van traversing Thane district.

The seizure, which took place in Mira-Bhayander township on the outskirts of Mumbai, was revealed by officials on Thursday. When questioned, the van driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the large sum of money, leading to its confiscation.

The seized cash has been securely deposited with the treasury, and an investigation is already underway to determine both its source and its intended destination, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

