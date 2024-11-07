Cash Seizure Shakes Maharashtra Polls Scene
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, officials confiscated Rs 1 crore from a van in Thane district. The driver couldn't explain the cash's origin, triggering a seizure and investigation to uncover its source and destination.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, law enforcement and election officials conducted a seizure operation, confiscating Rs 1 crore from a van traversing Thane district.
The seizure, which took place in Mira-Bhayander township on the outskirts of Mumbai, was revealed by officials on Thursday. When questioned, the van driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the large sum of money, leading to its confiscation.
The seized cash has been securely deposited with the treasury, and an investigation is already underway to determine both its source and its intended destination, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- assembly
- polls
- seizure
- cash
- Thane
- investigation
- Mumbai
- elections
- treasury
ALSO READ
Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry: Phoenix Officers Under Investigation
Pune Polls Cash Seizure Sparks Transparency Concerns
Prominent Journalist Faces New Charges Amid GST Scam Investigation
Cash Haul: Jharkhand Police Seizes Over 73 Lakhs in Dhanbad
U.S. Defense Leak Sparks Investigation into Israel-Iran Tensions