Hezbollah Hopes for Peace Amid Escalating Conflict

Hezbollah has expressed readiness for any peace initiative in the war-torn Lebanon but holds little optimism for a ceasefire from the US, according to Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi. Commenting on Donald Trump's electoral victory, Moussawi stated, "It might alter the power party in the US, yet Israeli policies remain constant."

For over a year, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in violent exchanges parallel to the Gaza conflict. Tensions escalated recently as Israeli forces intensified their bombardments in southern Lebanon and border villages. The devastation has been extensive, with over 3,000 reported deaths since October 2023, despite Israeli claims of targeting military assets and avoiding civilian casualties.

Amid ongoing unrest, the US's diplomatic attempts for a peace pause have stalled, with Hezbollah accusing the US of shielding Israel from accountability. Meanwhile, Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire related to Trump's family, might act as an envoy for peace negotiations, although his role remains unofficial. The Israeli government anticipates Trump's administration will support their actions unconditionally.

