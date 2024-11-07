Left Menu

Hezbollah Hopes for Peace Amid Escalating Conflict

Hezbollah remains open to efforts for peace in Lebanon, despite skepticism about US influence and a lack of action against Israel's military operations. The recent election of Donald Trump has brought cautious hope but little expectation of change, as the region suffers ongoing violence and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah has expressed readiness for any peace initiative in the war-torn Lebanon but holds little optimism for a ceasefire from the US, according to Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi. Commenting on Donald Trump's electoral victory, Moussawi stated, "It might alter the power party in the US, yet Israeli policies remain constant."

For over a year, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in violent exchanges parallel to the Gaza conflict. Tensions escalated recently as Israeli forces intensified their bombardments in southern Lebanon and border villages. The devastation has been extensive, with over 3,000 reported deaths since October 2023, despite Israeli claims of targeting military assets and avoiding civilian casualties.

Amid ongoing unrest, the US's diplomatic attempts for a peace pause have stalled, with Hezbollah accusing the US of shielding Israel from accountability. Meanwhile, Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire related to Trump's family, might act as an envoy for peace negotiations, although his role remains unofficial. The Israeli government anticipates Trump's administration will support their actions unconditionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

