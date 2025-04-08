Stock Surge: Markets Rally on Possible Tariff Negotiations

In a dramatic turnaround, major stock markets surged on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes for possible negotiations over U.S. tariffs. After three days of heavy selling, the Nasdaq led significant gains on Wall Street, rallying over 4%, with technology stocks driving the recovery.

The upswing was further supported by rising oil prices which lifted energy shares. Investor confidence was boosted by speculation that Washington might be open to modifying its aggressive trade tariff stance, potentially easing the tension that had stoked fears of a global trade war.

Attention now turns to the upcoming U.S. quarterly earnings reports, which could serve as an additional catalyst for market movement. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields jumped as optimism grew about potential trading deals, although the U.S. dollar showed signs of weakness against major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)