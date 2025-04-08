Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar's Wildlife Adventure in Kaziranga National Park

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, embarked on a jeep safari inside the Kaziranga National Park. During the visit, he spotted Royal Bengal tigers and interacted with forest staff. Known for its rich biodiversity, Kaziranga offers captivating experiences for wildlife enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:50 IST
Sachin Tendulkar's Wildlife Adventure in Kaziranga National Park
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, ventured into the sprawling Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where they embarked on a thrilling jeep safari on Tuesday.

The visit offered them a chance to spot two majestic Royal Bengal tigers while exploring the park's rich biodiversity. During their morning outing, they toured the western Bagori range, while the afternoon saw them in the central Kohora range, capturing these encounters with the wildlife.

In addition to the safari, Tendulkar took the opportunity to engage with the park's frontline forest staff, including the female 'Van Durgas', and visited an anti-poaching camp, gaining insights into conservation efforts. Before returning to Mumbai, the family planned to visit Guwahati's revered Kamakhya Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025