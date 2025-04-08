Sachin Tendulkar's Wildlife Adventure in Kaziranga National Park

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, ventured into the sprawling Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where they embarked on a thrilling jeep safari on Tuesday.

The visit offered them a chance to spot two majestic Royal Bengal tigers while exploring the park's rich biodiversity. During their morning outing, they toured the western Bagori range, while the afternoon saw them in the central Kohora range, capturing these encounters with the wildlife.

In addition to the safari, Tendulkar took the opportunity to engage with the park's frontline forest staff, including the female 'Van Durgas', and visited an anti-poaching camp, gaining insights into conservation efforts. Before returning to Mumbai, the family planned to visit Guwahati's revered Kamakhya Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)