Supreme Court Upholds Fair Hiring Practices in Government Jobs

The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling, determined that the 'rules of the game' regarding government job appointments cannot be modified midway unless explicitly allowed by the existing procedure. The essence of the selection process is to ensure the most capable candidate is chosen without bias or favoritism.

The unanimous decision by a five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, underscores the legitimate expectation of candidates for a fair recruitment process. The court clarified that placement in a select list does not guarantee a government job, and any changes in eligibility must comply with the equality principles enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

The ruling also confirmed that while recruiting bodies may set benchmarks before each stage, these must be established transparently and in concordance with extant rules. The decision aligns with historical verdicts, ensuring merits and fairness dominate government recruitment, protecting candidates' rights and maintaining process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)