Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Fair Hiring Practices in Government Jobs

The Supreme Court affirmed that 'rules of the game' cannot be altered during recruitment for government jobs unless existing regulations allow it. Fairness and non-arbitrariness in hiring processes were emphasized to ensure transparency and suitability of candidates, adhering to Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:57 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Fair Hiring Practices in Government Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling, determined that the 'rules of the game' regarding government job appointments cannot be modified midway unless explicitly allowed by the existing procedure. The essence of the selection process is to ensure the most capable candidate is chosen without bias or favoritism.

The unanimous decision by a five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, underscores the legitimate expectation of candidates for a fair recruitment process. The court clarified that placement in a select list does not guarantee a government job, and any changes in eligibility must comply with the equality principles enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

The ruling also confirmed that while recruiting bodies may set benchmarks before each stage, these must be established transparently and in concordance with extant rules. The decision aligns with historical verdicts, ensuring merits and fairness dominate government recruitment, protecting candidates' rights and maintaining process integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024