Delhi's Transparent EWS Admission Draw: Ensuring Fairness and Accessibility

In a commitment to transparency and fairness, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood revealed that the initial draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for the academic year 2025-26 is set for March 5.

The draw will be conducted at the Education Department's Conference Room, located in the Old Secretariat, in full view of parents and key media figures to ensure the process is above board.

Sood assured attendees that numerous television screens will be arranged at the venue to enhance visibility and accommodate the limited space, underlining the government's dedication to transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)