Delhi's Transparent EWS Admission Draw: Ensuring Fairness and Accessibility

Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, has announced that the first draw of lots for EWS admissions for 2025-26 is scheduled for March 5. The event aims to maintain transparency and will be held at the Old Secretariat with provisions for better visibility for parents attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:41 IST
Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a commitment to transparency and fairness, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood revealed that the initial draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for the academic year 2025-26 is set for March 5.

The draw will be conducted at the Education Department's Conference Room, located in the Old Secretariat, in full view of parents and key media figures to ensure the process is above board.

Sood assured attendees that numerous television screens will be arranged at the venue to enhance visibility and accommodate the limited space, underlining the government's dedication to transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

