A deadly Russian guided bomb assault on Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 18, as per official reports. The attack destroyed homes and caused significant damage to an oncology center.

Among the injured are a four-month-old girl and two boys, aged one and ten, according to Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, on the Telegram app. Notably, two of the wounded are in critical condition following five separate strikes on the city. The violent blast wave inflicted damage on the oncology center, emergency services stated.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with concerns that people may still be trapped under the rubble of the devastated buildings. Regional authorities provided images depicting the aftermath: smashed facades, shattered glass, and the poignant sight of blood trails on the medical facility stairs. In a statement on social media, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, arguing they underscored the senseless brutality and dismissiveness of negotiations by Russia. Fedorov noted that Russian forces have intensified their offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia, executing nearly 11,000 attacks on the region just this month.

