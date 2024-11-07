Canada Blocks Australian Media, Sparks Diplomatic Tension With India

India has voiced strong criticism against Canada for blocking the Australian media outlet 'Australia Today'. This action came shortly after the outlet broadcasted a joint press conference featuring Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.

According to Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Canada's decision is seen as hypocritical, particularly regarding its stance on freedom of speech. The blocked media outlet holds significant importance within the diaspora, making its censorship a concerning development in the context of diplomatic relations.

The incident is part of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, involving accusations without substantial evidence, unwelcome surveillance of Indian diplomats, and the alleged political space provided in Canada for anti-India elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)