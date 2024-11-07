Left Menu

Canada Blocks Australian Media, Sparks Diplomatic Tension With India

India criticizes Canada for blocking Australian media outlet Australia Today after airing a joint press conference by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian counterpart Penny Wong. The move is labeled hypocritical towards free speech, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions regarding allegations without evidence and anti-India activities in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced strong criticism against Canada for blocking the Australian media outlet 'Australia Today'. This action came shortly after the outlet broadcasted a joint press conference featuring Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.

According to Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Canada's decision is seen as hypocritical, particularly regarding its stance on freedom of speech. The blocked media outlet holds significant importance within the diaspora, making its censorship a concerning development in the context of diplomatic relations.

The incident is part of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, involving accusations without substantial evidence, unwelcome surveillance of Indian diplomats, and the alleged political space provided in Canada for anti-India elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

