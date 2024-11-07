Zero Tolerance: Rajasthan's Crackdown Amid Bypolls
Rajasthan Police have charged over 21,000 individuals to maintain law and order ahead of bypolls in seven assembly seats. Seizures include pistols and explosives. The police are enforcing the model code of conduct, booking suspects, and addressing unauthorized weapon possession to ensure fair elections.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to ensure a smooth and secure election process, Rajasthan Police have taken significant measures by charging more than 21,000 individuals for various offenses across seven districts. This comes as a part of efforts to maintain law and order ahead of crucial bypolls.
A senior officer disclosed that authorities had seized 45 pistols, 25 cartridges, and a substantial 63 kilograms of explosives. These seizures underscore the concerted attempts by law enforcement to curb illegal activities and enhance safety in the affected regions.
Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan emphasized that crime control and maintaining public order are top priorities for areas where the by-elections will take place. The police are also concentrating on the model code of conduct, cracking down on illegal firearms, arresting wanted criminals, and ensuring licensed weapons are surrendered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution
Maratha Quota Champion Manoj Jarange Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections
PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Market Shivers: U.S. Elections Rattle China, Hong Kong Stocks
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Wayanad By-Elections; Priyanka Gandhi in Spotlight