Zero Tolerance: Rajasthan's Crackdown Amid Bypolls

In an effort to ensure a smooth and secure election process, Rajasthan Police have taken significant measures by charging more than 21,000 individuals for various offenses across seven districts. This comes as a part of efforts to maintain law and order ahead of crucial bypolls.

A senior officer disclosed that authorities had seized 45 pistols, 25 cartridges, and a substantial 63 kilograms of explosives. These seizures underscore the concerted attempts by law enforcement to curb illegal activities and enhance safety in the affected regions.

Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan emphasized that crime control and maintaining public order are top priorities for areas where the by-elections will take place. The police are also concentrating on the model code of conduct, cracking down on illegal firearms, arresting wanted criminals, and ensuring licensed weapons are surrendered.

(With inputs from agencies.)