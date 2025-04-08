Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024

India's electricity consumption surged by 10.4% amid the scorching heatwave months of April to June 2024, according to a recent report. This spike is largely attributed to the increased usage of air conditioners, accounting for nearly one-third of the rise in demand.

The Ember's Global Electricity Review highlights that heatwaves contributed to nearly a fifth of the global rise in electricity demand, spurring a 1.4% lift in fossil fuel-based power generation. Consequently, global power sector emissions saw a 1.6% increase, with carbon dioxide emissions reaching an unprecedented 14.6 billion tonnes.

The report underscores that while India's electricity demand rose by 5% in 2024, clean energy met 33% of this additional requirement, a significant improvement from 2023. However, the continued reliance on coal reflects the challenges India faces amid economic growth and climate changes.

