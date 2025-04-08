Left Menu

Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024

India's electricity demand surged by 10.4% during the 2024 heatwave months due to increased air conditioning use. Globally, heatwaves fueled a rise in power sector emissions. India's new report indicates a future spike in power demand, linked to economic growth and climate change, driving up cooling requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:59 IST
Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's electricity consumption surged by 10.4% amid the scorching heatwave months of April to June 2024, according to a recent report. This spike is largely attributed to the increased usage of air conditioners, accounting for nearly one-third of the rise in demand.

The Ember's Global Electricity Review highlights that heatwaves contributed to nearly a fifth of the global rise in electricity demand, spurring a 1.4% lift in fossil fuel-based power generation. Consequently, global power sector emissions saw a 1.6% increase, with carbon dioxide emissions reaching an unprecedented 14.6 billion tonnes.

The report underscores that while India's electricity demand rose by 5% in 2024, clean energy met 33% of this additional requirement, a significant improvement from 2023. However, the continued reliance on coal reflects the challenges India faces amid economic growth and climate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025