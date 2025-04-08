Left Menu

Closure of Blockade at Glencore’s Antapaccay Mine

Indigenous groups in Peru have lifted their blockade of the Glencore Antapaccay copper mine following an agreement with government officials. The agreement includes a timeline for a consultation process and reparations for locals. The blockage was initiated over environmental concerns linked to the mine's expansion.

Indigenous groups in Peru have ceased their blockade of the Glencore Antapaccay copper mine, following successful negotiations with government officials, according to a local community leader.

The agreement, which marks the end of a blockade lasting more than a week, includes a timetable for initiating a 'prior consultation process' and establishing a reparations plan for the affected local population, revealed community leader Flavio Huanque during an interview with Reuters. Representatives from Glencore's Antapaccay firm in Lima have yet to comment on the developments.

The protest began on March 30, as local residents blocked roads near the Antapaccay mine located in Espinar province of Peru's Cusco region. Concerns were raised over potential environmental harm due to an expansion plan at the site. Glencore officials noted on Friday that the protest did not interfere with production and reiterated the company's willingness to engage in dialogue with community members.

