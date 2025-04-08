China's Sovereign Fund Vows to Stabilize Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, the Chinese sovereign fund has pledged to act as a market 'stabiliser'. The statement comes as markets worldwide grapple with the fallout from ongoing tariff disputes.

Central Huijin Investment, a significant arm of China Investment Corp, announced its intent to bolster Chinese market shares through deliberate and sustained capital infusion. The move is aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability amidst the international trade turbulence.

With a robust balance sheet and abundant liquidity, the fund emphasized its readiness to uphold its economic objectives and contribute to stabilizing the nation's economy as patient capital. This commitment is viewed as a strategic response to mitigate financial uncertainties influenced by geopolitical factors.

