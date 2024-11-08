Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Varanasi: Family Tragedy Unveils Twisted Tale of Revenge

A tragic incident in Varanasi has left a family of five dead. Police suspect a relative, Vicky, in connection with revenge and property disputes as potential motives. Investigators are questioning tenants and searching for Vicky, whose whereabouts remain unknown since the crime took place.

In a shocking turn of events, a family of five was found dead in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, prompting police to intensify their hunt for a relative believed to be the prime suspect in this gruesome case.

The community of Bhelupur has been shaken by the killings, pushing authorities to question the family's tenants, who have been located in Mumbai, to gather more insights into the incident. The five victims were cremated on Thursday following post-mortem examinations.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday night in the Bhaidani locality, with Rajendra Gupta, initially suspected, found dead with gunshot wounds alongside his family. Police now focus on Gupta's nephew, Vicky, missing since the incident, who returned to Varanasi from Bengaluru for Diwali. Investigations continue into possible revenge motives and property disputes.

