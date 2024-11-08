Haitian Activists Urge Halt to Deportations Amid Escalating Crisis

Haitian activists have issued an urgent appeal for a temporary suspension of deportations to their country, driven by a surge in gang violence and intensifying poverty. They argue that deportations are putting lives at risk due to the dangerous conditions prevalent in Haiti.

Data reveals that over 61,000 people have been deported to Haiti within just over a month, primarily from the Dominican Republic. This influx includes a significant number of individuals who find themselves homeless, unable to safely return to their own neighborhoods which are under the sway of gangs.

The humanitarian situation is dire, with deportees needing immediate assistance such as food, water, and medical care. As international attention mounts, activists stress the urgent need for intervention to ensure the safety and dignity of those affected by these policies.

