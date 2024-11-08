Haitian Activists Urge Halt to Deportations Amid Escalating Crisis
Haitian activists have called for a temporary halt to deportations to Haiti, citing increased gang violence and worsening poverty. Over 61,000 people have been deported recently, primarily from the Dominican Republic. Many deportees remain homeless, unable to return due to gang control. Humanitarian aid is urgently needed.
Haitian activists have issued an urgent appeal for a temporary suspension of deportations to their country, driven by a surge in gang violence and intensifying poverty. They argue that deportations are putting lives at risk due to the dangerous conditions prevalent in Haiti.
Data reveals that over 61,000 people have been deported to Haiti within just over a month, primarily from the Dominican Republic. This influx includes a significant number of individuals who find themselves homeless, unable to safely return to their own neighborhoods which are under the sway of gangs.
The humanitarian situation is dire, with deportees needing immediate assistance such as food, water, and medical care. As international attention mounts, activists stress the urgent need for intervention to ensure the safety and dignity of those affected by these policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- activists
- deportation
- gange violence
- Dominican Republic
- poverty
- homeless
- aid
- crisis
- refugees
ALSO READ
Rani Rampal: From Poverty to Pinnacle in Indian Women's Hockey
Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion
How Tonga is Tackling Poverty Amid Crisis: Insights from the World Bank's 2024 Report
World Bank’s 2024 Poverty Update Introduces Fresh Insights and Tools on Global Inequality
Prince William Recalls Childhood Lessons on Homelessness, Praises Diana's Impact