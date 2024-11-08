Philippines Strengthens Maritime Sovereignty Amidst South China Sea Tensions
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two key laws to assert the Philippines' maritime rights amidst tensions with China. The legislation aims to define maritime zones, setting sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty. Despite potential impacts, enforcement and China's response remain uncertain.
In a significant move to fortify its maritime claims, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two pivotal laws on Friday, targeting territorial integrity amid ongoing tension with China over the South China Sea. The legislation, comprising the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, seeks to delineate the Philippines' maritime entitlements and establish designated sea lanes and air routes, bolstering sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law.
Marcos emphasized the commitment of the Philippines to maintain an international rules-based order, ensuring the peaceful exploitation of resources within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The laws aim to protect local communities, especially fisherfolk, from uncertainty and harassment, fostering secure access to mineral and energy resources.
Concerns persist about the enforcement of these laws and their impact on Chinese activities in the Philippine EEZ. Despite China's rejection of a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated its extensive claims, Philippine Senator Francis Tolentino remains hopeful that international support will bolster the country's stance, even if tensions are not immediately eased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yuan in the Crosshairs: The Trump Effect on China's Currency
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
U.S. and G7 Secure Historic $50 Billion Loan for Ukraine Amid Tensions
Tensions Surge as Explosions Rock Damascus Amid Israeli Strikes
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Damascus and Homs