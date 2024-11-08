Left Menu

Philippines Strengthens Maritime Sovereignty Amidst South China Sea Tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two key laws to assert the Philippines' maritime rights amidst tensions with China. The legislation aims to define maritime zones, setting sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty. Despite potential impacts, enforcement and China's response remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:50 IST
Philippines Strengthens Maritime Sovereignty Amidst South China Sea Tensions
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant move to fortify its maritime claims, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two pivotal laws on Friday, targeting territorial integrity amid ongoing tension with China over the South China Sea. The legislation, comprising the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, seeks to delineate the Philippines' maritime entitlements and establish designated sea lanes and air routes, bolstering sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law.

Marcos emphasized the commitment of the Philippines to maintain an international rules-based order, ensuring the peaceful exploitation of resources within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The laws aim to protect local communities, especially fisherfolk, from uncertainty and harassment, fostering secure access to mineral and energy resources.

Concerns persist about the enforcement of these laws and their impact on Chinese activities in the Philippine EEZ. Despite China's rejection of a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated its extensive claims, Philippine Senator Francis Tolentino remains hopeful that international support will bolster the country's stance, even if tensions are not immediately eased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024