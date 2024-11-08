Dr. Graham Scott Appointed as Chair of New Social Investment Board

Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis has announced the appointment of Dr. Graham Scott as chair of the newly formed Social Investment Board, alongside a distinguished panel of professionals committed to improving New Zealand’s social services. The board’s mandate is to implement the social investment approach across the public sector, bringing together expertise to better target and improve outcomes for vulnerable populations.

Joining Dr. Scott are Laura Black, Hon Te Ururoa Flavell, Helen Leahy, Katie Murray, Julie Nelson, Debbie Sorensen, Mike Williams, and David Woods. According to Minister Willis, the board brings together a wealth of grassroots experience and strategic insight, with members selected from over 250 applicants.

“This is a high-calibre board with members who have deep, practical knowledge and a clear commitment to driving transformative change in our public services,” said Willis. “I look forward to working with this team to ensure we maximize the Government’s efforts to improve outcomes for our most vulnerable.”

The Social Investment Board will guide the Social Investment Agency in implementing data-driven approaches that focus on early intervention, empowerment of NGOs, and the development of targeted, innovative solutions to improve New Zealand’s social service delivery.

Board Member Biographies

Dr. Graham Scott (Chair) – Wellington: Dr. Scott, a former Treasury Secretary, brings extensive experience, having chaired the Central Regional Health Authority and the national Health Funding Authority. He has been instrumental in public sector reform and served as a director of the Sapere Research Group. Dr. Scott has advised globally on economic issues and published work on social investment.

Laura Black – Dunedin: As CEO of Methodist Mission Southern, Laura Black has led programs in youth housing, virtual reality learning for prisoners, and education for vulnerable populations. Her involvement includes advisory roles for the Social Wellbeing Agency and the Ministerial Group on Family Violence.

Hon. Te Ururoa Flavell – Rotorua: Former Minister for Māori Development, Te Ururoa Flavell has championed Whānau Ora and economic development for Māori communities. With leadership experience in government and academia, Flavell is a trusted advocate for Māori social issues.

Helen Leahy – Raetihi: CEO of Ngā Waihua o Paerangi, Helen Leahy has focused on addressing social and economic challenges in central North Island communities. Her background includes advisory roles in family violence, child welfare, and policing reform.

Katie Murray – Kaitaia: Chair of Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, Katie Murray has over 30 years of experience leading the Waitomo Papakainga Development society, which provides social services in Kaitāia. She brings a strong understanding of Māori social issues and has served on several government advisory boards.

Julie Nelson – Hamilton: Chair of the Wise Trust Board and former co-CEO of the Wise Group, Julie Nelson has extensive experience in mental health, housing, violence prevention, and community development, leading efforts to improve public health services.

Debbie Sorensen – Auckland: CEO of the Pasifika Medical Association Group, Debbie Sorensen is a leader in Pacific health initiatives. Her career includes pioneering roles in Pacific health at the Ministry of Health and Counties Manukau DHB, and she advises on health for the Tongan Privy Council.

Mike Williams – Auckland: Former CEO of the New Zealand Howard League, Mike Williams has a background in political organizing and social impact research. His experience includes directorships on KiwiRail, Auckland Transport, and Genesis Energy.

David Woods – Auckland: Deputy chairman of New Zealand Green Investment Finance, David Woods has an extensive background in sustainable finance and international impact investment, including leadership roles in impact-focused financial institutions.

This board, with its combined expertise, is positioned to drive significant advancements in social investment and public sector accountability. Minister Willis emphasized the importance of innovative approaches, noting that “social investment means using data and insights to deliver real, impactful results for people, especially those who need it most.”