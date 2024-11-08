Left Menu

Kerala Court Grants Bail to P P Divya in Connection with Magistrate's Death

A Kerala court has granted bail to P P Divya, a CPI(M) leader, in a case related to the abetment of the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. The bail was granted by Principal District and Sessions Judge K T Nissar Ahammed at Thalassery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Kerala court on Friday granted bail to P P Divya, a CPI(M) leader. The bail relates to a controversial case involving the alleged abetment of suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The relief was provided by Principal District and Sessions Judge K T Nissar Ahammed at the Thalassery court. Divya, who previously served as president of the Kannur district panchayat, was in judicial remand before the decision.

Divya's anticipatory bail plea was rejected on October 29, prompting her to file for regular bail. The case centers around a heated exchange at Babu's send-off function, where Divya criticized him over delayed petrol pump approvals. Babu was found deceased a day after the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

